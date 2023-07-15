Hyundai Exter launched in India: 5 things to know

Hyundai has launched the Exter in the Indian market. It sits below the Venue in the lineup and will be going against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Hyundai has already gathered more than 10,000 bookings for the Exter and has also started deliveries in the Indian market. Here are five things that one should know about the Hyundai Exter.

Hyundai Exter: Available with CNG and petrol powertrain

Hyundai is offering Exter with a petrol and CNG powertrain. Both use the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. It puts out 81.86 bhp of max power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, these figures are reduced to 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm. The max power arrives at 6,000 rpm while the peak torque output arrives at 4,000 rpm.

The Petrol powertrain comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG powertrain only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Exter: Safety equipment

As standard, the Exter comes with 6 airbags, an Anti-lock braking system with Electronic Brake Distribution, parking sensors, central locking, seat belt reminders, high-speed alert and an emergency stop signal.

On the higher variants, there is Electronic Stability Control, rear parking camera, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist as well.

Hyundai Exter: 1st in segment features

The Exter comes with 1st in segment features such as footwell lighting, metal pedals, shark-fin antenna, smart electric sunroof, dashcam with dual camera, wireless charger, rear AC vents, premium floor mats, paddle shifters, on-board navigation and support for multiple languages.

Hyundai Exter: Shares platform and interior

The Exter is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. In fact, the interior is also shared with these vehicles. However, Hyundai has updated the cabin with some new textures and a digital instrument cluster.

Hyundai Exter: Price and variants

The Exter is being offered in seven variants. There is EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. The prices start at ₹5.99 lakh and go up to ₹10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

