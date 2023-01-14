Tata Punch iCNG with dual-cylinder tech showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors unveiled the CNG-powered Punch at the Auto Expo 2023. It is called Punch iCNG and it is likely to be launched sometime later this year. What is special about the Punch iCNG is that it comes with dual-cylinder technology. So, there are two CNG cylinders instead of a single big one, this helps in optimizing the boot space of the micro SUV.

To fit two CNG cylinders, Tata Motors had to remove the spare wheel and rework the boot space so that the cylinders could fit. They are placed on the flat floor so now they do not protrude into the boot of the vehicle.

The dual-cylinder technology helps in saving boot space.

In terms of looks, the Punch iCNG looks identical to the standard Punch. The only difference between the two is the iCNG badge on the boot. The interior is also more or less the same as the standard Punch. However, there is an additional ‘CNG’ button to shift between petrol and CNG.

The engine is the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron unit. It produces 75.94 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 97 Nm. While running on petrol, the power output should be the same as the standard Punch so it produces 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm. The gearbox option on offer is a 5-speed manual unit or 5-speed AMT. The Punch iCNG is expected to be offered only with the manual gearbox.

In terms of safety features, the Punch iCNG comes with 6 airbags, a microswitch that keeps the car off while refuelling, thermal incident protection, a fire protection device, leak detection feature and Tata is using advanced materials in the CNG kit to prevent leakage.

Some of the features, that are on the Punch iCNG are an electric sunroof with voice activation, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7-inch instrument cluster, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and a six-speaker sound system among others.

