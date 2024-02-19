Tata Nexon safety features: What makes this a Global NCAP 5-star rated SUV?

Tata Motors has been impressing us with a range of innovations over the last few years. The homegrown auto giant has launched a wide range of products in the passenger vehicle segment. A key element that has been driving up the appeal of the modern Tata cars is safety. Tata Motors has been consistently launching products that have been scoring five-star ratings at Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP crash tests. The latest addition to the list of five-star rated safe cars from the automaker is the Tata Nexon facelift.

Tata Motors launched the Nexon facelift last year with a significantly updated design and a wide range of fresh features. It was followed by the launch of updated Safari and Harrier SUVs. Both the updated Tata Safari and Tata Harrier scored five-star ratings in Bharat NCAP crash tests. Now, the Tata Nexon facelift has scored a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. With this, the compact SUV followed in the footsteps of the pre-facelift iteration of the Nexon.

The new Tata Nexon comes with a wide range of safety features that helped the compact SUV to rake in a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Here are the safety features that helped the Nexon to score top rating in the GNCAP crash test.

Tata Nexon: Standard safety features

The Tata Nexon SUV comes with six airbags as a standard safety feature. It gets dual front airbags, curtain and side airbags as standard. Besides that, Nexon also comes with safety features like an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ISOFIX anchorages, seatbelt reminders for all occupants, reverse parking sensors and central locking as standard across all variants.

Tata Nexon: Additional safety features

Besides the standard safety features, the higher and top-spec variants of the Tata Nexon SUV get additional passive safety features, enhancing the safety quotient further. Available from the Creative variant onwards, these additional safety features onboard the Nexon SUV are a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a blind spot-view monitor, front parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. Apart from that, the new Nexon gets a fresh feature in the form of a 360-degree camera offering a surround view of the vehicle, which can be highly useful when parking the car in a tight spot.

