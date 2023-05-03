Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Tata Nexon And Punch Suvs Among Other Cars To Cost More Now. Check Prices

Tata Nexon and Punch SUVs among other cars to cost more now. Check prices

Tata Motors has increased the prices of its models from this month. The carmaker had earlier announced the price hike which has been implemented on select models for now. These include some of its best-selling models like the Nexon and Punch SUVs. Tata Motors has increased the prices of these models along with Tiago, Tigor and Altroz by up to 15,000. However, the price hike does not impact Tata's flagship models like the Harrier and Safari SUVs. Tata has also not increased the prices of its electric vehicles either.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 May 2023, 12:32 PM
Follow us on:
Tata Motors has increased the prices of its models like Nexon, Punch, Altroz among others from May 1.

According to the new price list, Nexon SUV and Altroz premium hatchback have both received price hikes of up to 15,000. The price of Altroz has been increased on almost all the variants, except the two top-spec DCT versions. The petrol variants of Altroz has received a uniform price hike between 5,000 and 15,000. The base variants like XE and XE+ have received the maximum hike while the XM+ has received 5,000 hike. All other petrol variants have received a hike of 10,000. Most of the diesel variants of Altroz have also received hike of 15,000 while the prices of the DCT variants have gone up by up to 10,000. Tata Altroz prices now start from 6.60 lakh and go up to 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nexon SUV, Tata's best-selling car in India, has also received price hike of up to 15,000. The sole variant to get such a price hike is the XM S petrol AMT version. Most of the petrol manual variants have received price hike of 10,000 while prices of all but two base variants of the Nexon diesel versions have been increased by 15,000. One can now drive home a Nexon SUV from a starting price of 7.80 lakh and go up to 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

Punch SUV, the second best-seller from the Tata Motors stable, has received a uniform price hike of 10,000. The price of the micro SUV now starts from 6 lakh and goes up to 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Creative variant with iRA technology.

Most variants of the Tiago hatchback, including the CNG versions, have received price hike of 6,000. The price of the hatchback, which is also available in electric avatar, will now start from 5.60 lakh and go up to 8.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG version of the Tiago NRG.

The Tigor sedan, which rivals the likes of Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura, has received price hike of up to 10,000. The maximum hikes have been implemented on the base variants in petrol and CNG versions. The price of Tigor will now start from 6.30 lakh and go up to 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 03 May 2023, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: Altroz Nexon Punch Tiago Tigor Altroz Tata Motors
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS