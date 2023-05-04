Tata Punch, Nexon SUVs to cost more from this month

Tata Motors has revised the prices of some of its cars from May 1
Some Best-selling models like Nexon and Punch have received a hike
Prices of models likes Tiago, Tigor and Altroz have also gone up
The prices have gone up by up to ₹15,000
The price hike does not impact Harrier and Safari SUVs
Tata has also not increased the prices of its electric vehicles
Most of the petrol manual variants of Nexon have received price hike of ₹10,000
Prices of all but two base variants of Nexon diesel have been increased by ₹15,000
Punch variants have received a uniform price hike of ₹10,000