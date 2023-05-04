Tata Punch, Nexon SUVs to cost more from this month

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 04, 2023

Tata Motors has revised the prices of some of its cars from May 1

Some Best-selling models like Nexon and Punch have received a hike

Prices of models likes Tiago, Tigor and Altroz have also gone up

The prices have gone up by up to 15,000

The price hike does not impact Harrier and Safari SUVs

Tata has also not increased the prices of its electric vehicles

Most of the petrol manual variants of Nexon have received price hike of 10,000

Prices of all but two base variants of Nexon diesel have been increased by 15,000

Punch variants have received a uniform price hike of 10,000
Most variants of Tiago hatchback have received price hike of 6,000
