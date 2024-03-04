Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Dark editions launched from 11.45 lakh

Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition of its flagship SUVs Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari. The Dark Edition series of these models have been updated with the latest changes they have undergone recently. All four SUVs are now available at a starting price of ₹11.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹20.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The four SUVs, as seen in the image, are wrapped in an all-black exterior theme, offering a more menacing appearance.

Dark Edition models were first introduced by Tata Motors back in 2019 starting with the Harrier SUV. It was later extended to other models like the Safari, Nexon SUVs within the next two years. Dark Edition is now a signature addition in Tata Motors' overall offering across its lineup which aims to enhance the look and feel of its vehicles through all-black treatment.

The most affordable Tata Dark Edition SUV is the Nexon with a starting price of ₹11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The changes in the exterior are all cosmetic in nature with blacked out alloy wheels and Dark Edition badging. The interior of the SUV has also been decked up in black theme. Among added features are a 'Hidden until lit' capacitive touch climate control panel, Amazon Alexa and Tata Voice Assistant offering more than 200 voice commands in six languages and wireless charger. The Nexon Dark Edition will be placed in the middle of all its variants. The Nexon SUV price starts from ₹8.15 lakh and goes up to ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nexon EV also comes with similar cosmetic changes. It gets all-black leatherette seats, Dark Edition badgings among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Harrier and Safari Dark Edition SUVs get black exterior theme with Bold Oberon Black exteriors, Blackstone Interior theme and Piano black accents besides the Dark Edition logos. The Dark badging also makes its way into the cabin on the headrests. The price of Harrier Dark Edition starts from ₹19.99 lakh while the Safari Dark Edition price starts from ₹20.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

