Tata Nexon iCNG to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Tata Motors has announced that they will be participating in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 which will be held from 1st Feb to 3rd Feb. The brand will showcase its Nexon i-CNG Concept at the event which will come with twin-cylinder technology. Having said that, it seems like the production version is still some months away because the brand is still calling the Nexon iCNG, a concept.

As mentioned above, the Nexon will come with twin-cylinder technology. This means instead of one CNG cylinder, Tata Motors uses two small ones. What this does is free up boot space so there is still some usable boot space for the customers. Tata has not revealed which variants will be offered with the CNG powertrain or when the CNG-powered Nexon will launch in the Indian market.

The CNG powertrain will use the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 118 bhp of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque. Depending on the variant, it is mated to a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT and a new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. As of now, it is not known whether the CNG powertrain will get which transmission option.

Tata Motors uses a single ECU that ensures a seamless shift between CNG and petrol. The vehicle can even start directly on CNG fuel. The vehicle would shift automatically to petrol mode in case the CNG is low. Tata says that their tanks can refuel faster while being more safe.

Apart from this, there is also a micro switch that keeps the vehicle safe while it is being refuelled. There is leak detection in which the vehicle automatically shifts to petrol fuel in case it detects leakage. Tata is also offering a fire extinguisher placed under the co-driver’s seat.

