How much will you need to pay to get Harley-Davidson X440 from August 4?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 05, 2023

Hero MotoCorp has announced price hike for Harley-Davidson X440 from August 4

It will start from 2,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

 It has received a premium of 10,500 across all variants

The bike is offered in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S

 Check product page

Production will begin in September at Hero's Garden Factory in Neemrana

 Deliveries will begin from October as per booking dates

The bike comes with a new 440 cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine

It produces 27 bhp and a peak torque output of 38 Nm

It gets a 3.5-inch TFT display that shows a speedometer, tachometer, etc
To watch the bike in action...
Click Here