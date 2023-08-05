How much will you need to pay to get Harley-Davidson X440 from August 4?

Hero MotoCorp has announced price hike for Harley-Davidson X440 from August 4
It will start from ₹2,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
It has received a premium of ₹10,500 across all variants
The bike is offered in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S
Production will begin in September at Hero's Garden Factory in Neemrana
Deliveries will begin from October as per booking dates
The bike comes with a new 440 cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine
It produces 27 bhp and a peak torque output of 38 Nm
It gets a 3.5-inch TFT display that shows a speedometer, tachometer, etc