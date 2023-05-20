Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Top 5 highlights that you should know

Maruti Suzuki was a bit late to the SUV segment but now they are taking it quite seriously. Till now, the brand only had Brezza, last year, they launched the Grand Vitara and at the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Fronx and the Jimny. The Fronx has already been launched in the Indian market whereas the Jimny will be launching in the coming months. Here are the top five highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx that one should know:-

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Shares underpinnings with Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares the Heartect platform with the Baleno. In fact, the wheelbase of both vehicles is also the same. The extra dimensions of the Fronx come from higher ground clearance, cladding on the wheel arches, roof rails and larger bumpers.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Only Maruti to come with a turbocharged engine

Maruti Suzuki brought back its 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine with the Fronx. It produces 98 bhp of max power and 148 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Base engine shared with other Maruti vehicles

The base engine of the Fronx is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that Maruti Suzuki is using on most of its vehicles. It puts out 88 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Looks like a mini-Grand Vitara

The Fronx looks like a smaller version of the Grand Vitara. The LED Daytime Running Lamps are very similar to the Grand Vitara. However, the main headlamp cluster is a bit different. The side profile and the rear also look quite identical, the difference only being the larger size of the Grand Vitara and the retweaked LED tail lamp cluster of Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Positioned between Baleno and Brezza

As expected the Fronx is positioned between the Baleno and the Brezza. It starts at ₹7.46 lakh and goes up to ₹13.13 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

