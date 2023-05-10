Tata Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal. Here's how much it costs in neighbourhood

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in Nepal. The long-range version of the Nexon EV has been introduced in the neighbouring country at NPR 46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7.2 kW version of the electric SUV. Tata Motors had launched the Nexon EV Max in India last year. It also received a Dark Edition recently. In India, Nexon EV Max price ranges between 18.34 lakh and 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

10 May 2023
Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in Nepal at a price of NPR 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging option.

The Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal is similar to the ones available in India. It comes equipped with a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with an ARAI certified range of 453 kms on a single charge. The electric SUV is capable of generating 100 kW of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in under nine seconds.

In Nepal, Tata Motors offers the Nexon EV Max with the option of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. It takes around 6.5 hours to fully recharge the electric SUV. When plugged into a 50 kW DC fast charger, the Nexon EV Max can be recharged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 56 minutes.

