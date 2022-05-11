Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 Launch LIVE Updates: Price in India, Range and Features

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors will launch the 2022 Nexon EV Max SUV today. The new EV, also referred to as the long range version of the standard Nexon EV, is going to be the third electric car from the Indian carmaker. With the new Nexon EV Max SUV, Tata Motors hopes to strengthen its hold in the EV four-wheeler segment where it enjoys a market share of more than 80 percent.
Ahead of the launch today, Tata Motors has been teasing the Nexon EV Max on its social media sites giving away key details to expect from the new electric SUV. According to the teasers, the long-range Nexon EV will sport largely the same looks like the existing car. However, it may use revised 5-spoke alloy wheels and rear disc brakes.
Tata Motors has confirmed that the new long-range Nexon EV Max will come with a bigger 40kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It is also likely to sport a more powerful 6.6kW AC charger to speed up charging process. The existing model gets a smaller 30 kWh battery pack with a claimed 312 km of single-cycle charge. Tata Motor claims that the Nexon EV Max will come with a real-world range of around 300 kms on a single charge. This may go beyond 400 kms in ARAI certification.
Tata Nexon has emerged as India's best-selling SUV after being in the market for nearly five years. Sub-compact in size, Tata Nexon was struggling against its Japanese and Korean rivals in terms of sales till mid 2021. Tata had also launched the electric variant of the Nexon back in 2019. It is only since the second half of last year that Tata has started to taste the success through Nexon's performance on sales charts. Tata sold over 14,000 units of Nexon EV in 2021-22 FY. More than 10 percent of those sales came from Nexon EV.