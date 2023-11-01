SUVs and electric cars help Tata Motors to register 7% sales growth in October

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that its passenger vehicle sales surged by seven per cent in the Indian market in October 2023. While the homegrown auto manufacturer recorded a total of 48,337 units in the Indian market in October 2023, the company sold 45,217 units in the same month a year ago in the domestic market. This number includes both the internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicles.

Tata Motors has stated that its electric vehicle sales have surged significantly by 28 per cent in October 2023. The auto manufacturer sold a total of 5,465 units of electric cars in domestic and international markets, which was up from 4,277 units recorded in the corresponding month a year ago. The automaker sells electric cars like Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV in India, while it is expected to introduce the Punch EV soon.

Tata Motors' total passenger vehicle sales including internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicles in both domestic and international markets, were 48,637 units last month, up by seven per cent from 45,423 units recorded in the same month a year ago. The auto company has also claimed that its export numbers for passenger vehicles have surged significantly by 46 per cent in October this year. It shipped 300 passenger vehicles to the overseas markets last month, up from 206 units registered in the same month last year.

First Published Date: