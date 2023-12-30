Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Suzuki Swift Cool Rev Concept To Be Showcased At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024. Check What's Special

Suzuki Swift Cool Rev concept to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 30 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM
Follow us on:
Suzuki Swift Cool Rev Concept will only get cosmetic changes when compared to the standard 2024 Swift.
Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept will come only with cosmetic changes.

Auto Expo might not be happening this year but Tokyo Auto Salon will happen in Japan where several automobile manufacturers will be participating. Suzuki has announced that they will be there with their new 2024 Swift. The Japanese manufacturer will be showcasing a concept version of the Swift which is called ‘Cool Yellow Rev’. It seems like the new concept will only get cosmetic changes over the standard 2024 Swift.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS