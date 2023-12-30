Suzuki Swift Cool Rev concept to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto Expo might not be happening this year but Tokyo Auto Salon will happen in Japan where several automobile manufacturers will be participating. Suzuki has announced that they will be there with their new 2024 Swift. The Japanese manufacturer will be showcasing a concept version of the Swift which is called ‘Cool Yellow Rev’. It seems like the new concept will only get cosmetic changes over the standard 2024 Swift.