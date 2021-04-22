Skoda reveals how the new Fabia will look like in new teaser, will debut in May

Skoda is preparing to launch the new generation Fabia hatchback, with refreshed design and a new platform which has helped it grow in size. The global debut of the 2021 Skoda Fabia hatchback is scheduled to take place on May 4. This is the first major upgrade the hatchback will receive since its third generation model was launched back in 2014.

Skoda does not sell Fabia in India anymore, and is unlikely to hit the Indian shores in its new avatar too.

Meanwhile, Skoda Auto has shared a few sketches of the upcoming 2021 Fabia to keep interests going. The images do not reveal any new information about the design of the car, which was previously shown by the carmaker, though in camouflage. It has a set of flat front headlights and a wide grille, which has a chrome frame and black ribs. Skoda will also upgrade the wheels with larger ones with new design elements.

The redesigned 5-door Fabia hatchback will be based on the MQB-A0 platform, the same one on which the Volkswagen Polo, Audi A1 and Seat Ibiza are based. One thing is certain that the fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia will grow significantly in all dimensions. The length of the Fabia will add 110 mm - up to 4107 mm, and the wheelbase will be extended by 94 mm - up to 2564 mm.

The 2021 Skoda Fabia will have sharply cut full-LED front headlights, which extend up to the grille. An L-shaped daytime running light module can be seen as well.

Skoda will also pack the 2021 Fabia with more space for passengers and 50 litres of extra luggage space compared to the predecessor.

Going by what people have already seen, the 2021 Fabia is all set to retain the signature structure with sharp edges around the body. However, Skoda promises that the aerodynamic performance will improve. The 2021 Skoda Fabia is also stated to be more drag coefficient than its predecessor.

Under the hood is a four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that develops 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque and is offered exclusively with a DSG transmission.

Since the first generation of the Fabia was presented in 2000, Skoda has already managed to sell 4.7 million. It is the second best-selling model for the Czech manufacturer after the Octavia globally.