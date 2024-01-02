Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Octavia 2024 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut In February. Will It Launch In India?

Skoda Octavia 2024 to make global debut in February. Will it launch in India?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Jan 2024, 15:59 PM
Follow us on:
Within months after launching the facelift version of the Superb, Skoda has teased the upcoming Octavia sedan. It will be introduced for glbal markets
...
Czech auto giant Skoda has teased the upcoming Octavia sedan. It will be unveiled for global markets next month.

Skoda Auto will debut the new Octavia 2024 facelift next month. The Czech auto giant has shared a teaser of the premium sedan's new avatar ahead of global unveiling in February. The new Octavia will be introduced within months of Skoda launching the new Superb sedan. The Octavia 2024 will be the fifth major facelift the sedan will undergo. The fourth generation Octavia was launched five years back. The sedan was recently discontinued from the Indian markets earlier this year due to the new phase 2 of BS6 emission norms.

Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift will come with several changes. According to the teaser shared by the carmaker, the front face of the sedan will be updated with new LED headlight units. It appears that the reworked headlight unit will come with a V-shape design. Among other updates, the new Octavia is also expected to get a new grille and bumper at the front, redesigned alloy wheels on the sides and reworked LED taillight units as well.

The interior of the Octavia 2024 facelift is also set for revamp. Expected changes include a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a new 10-inch digital driver display, wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among others which are likely to be mostly cosmetic in nature. According to reports, Skoda is also likely to introduce level 2 ADAS in the new Octavia.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2024
1984 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
View Details
Skoda Slavia
1498 cc Petrol Both
₹ 10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
77 kwh 180 Kmph 510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
View Details
Mercedes-Benz GLA
1950.0 cc Multiple Automatic
₹ 43.60 - 47.70 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BMW X1
1995.0 Multiple Automatic
₹ 45.90 - 48.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Palisade
3800 cc Diesel Automatic
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
View Details

Under the hood, Skoda is expected to arm the new Octavia with new hybrid powertrain option. The sedan in its existing version is offered with three engine options which include a 2.0-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain. In India, Skoda offered the petrol engine which could churn out 188 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. In its new avatar, Skoda may add a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit with hybrid powertrain as well as a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol with mild-hybrid version.

Skoda has not officially revealed whether the new Octavia will make a comeback to the Indian markets yet. Currently, the carmaker offers Slavia in the sedan segment which replaced the Rapid two years ago. Earlier this year, Skoda discontinued Octavia, along with Superb, from the Indian markets. However, at least one of them is expected to return to India soon.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2024, 15:59 PM IST
TAGS: Superb Octavia Slavia Octavia Skoda Auto
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS