Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Kushaq, Slavia To Get This New Variant. Launch Soon

Skoda teases a new variant of Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan ahead of launch

Czech auto giant is all set to expand its offering with two flagship models Kushaq and Slavia soon. The carmaker has released a teaser which hints at yet another variant of the SUV and the sedan. The new variant, which will be called Elegance, is expected to be a new matte edition of the two models besides other special editions on offer. Skoda is expected to launch the Kushaq Elegance and Slavia Elegance in December. However, the carmaker has not revealed the exact launch date yet.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Nov 2023, 11:54 AM
Follow us on:
Kushaq and Slavia, two of the flagship offerings from Skoda in India, are all set to get a new variant called Elegance. The Czech carmaker has not revealed much details about the new variants yet.

In a teaser video, released on Sunday (November 26), Skoda showcased both the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan wrapped in an all-black theme. The teaser also shows the bonnet of the Slavia sedan, which somewhat gives away what the new Elegance variant will be all about. Expect the Kushaq Elegane and Slavia Elegance to come with a few cosmetic updates to make it different from the existing versions on offer. More details on the changes are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are already offered with several special edition versions besides the standard variants. There are four variants which are offered other than standard. These include Lava Blue, matte edition, Monte Carlo and the Onyx edition. The last variant of the Kushaq and Slavia to launch was the Onyx edition and Ambition Plus, which was introduced earlier this year during the festive period.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Slavia
₹ 10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq
₹ 10.50 - 17.60 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Launched in September, the Kushaq OnyxPlus variant comes at a price of 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and is placed one above the entry-level version of the SUV. Powered by the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, this edition comes with cosmetic updates like new 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome inserts on window, grille and tailgate.

The Slavia Ambition Plus, also launched in September, is offered at a starting price of 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with both manual and automatic transmission options, the top-end version costs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia Ambition Plus edition also gets similar cosmetic updates which mostly includes chrome garnishes. Under the hood, it comes with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit.

Skoda Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedans are two of the safest cars available in India currently. The Kushaq SUV, along with its technical cousin Volkswagen Taigun, secured five star rating at the Global NCAP. Both are considered as the safest SUV one can buy in India. On the other hand, the Slavia along with Volkswagen Virtus also nailed the Global NCAP crash tests with five-star ratings.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS