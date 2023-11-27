Skoda teases a new variant of Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan ahead of launch

Czech auto giant is all set to expand its offering with two flagship models Kushaq and Slavia soon. The carmaker has released a teaser which hints at yet another variant of the SUV and the sedan. The new variant, which will be called Elegance, is expected to be a new matte edition of the two models besides other special editions on offer. Skoda is expected to launch the Kushaq Elegance and Slavia Elegance in December. However, the carmaker has not revealed the exact launch date yet.

In a teaser video, released on Sunday (November 26), Skoda showcased both the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan wrapped in an all-black theme. The teaser also shows the bonnet of the Slavia sedan, which somewhat gives away what the new Elegance variant will be all about. Expect the Kushaq Elegane and Slavia Elegance to come with a few cosmetic updates to make it different from the existing versions on offer. More details on the changes are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are already offered with several special edition versions besides the standard variants. There are four variants which are offered other than standard. These include Lava Blue, matte edition, Monte Carlo and the Onyx edition. The last variant of the Kushaq and Slavia to launch was the Onyx edition and Ambition Plus, which was introduced earlier this year during the festive period.

Launched in September, the Kushaq OnyxPlus variant comes at a price of ₹11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and is placed one above the entry-level version of the SUV. Powered by the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, this edition comes with cosmetic updates like new 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome inserts on window, grille and tailgate.

The Slavia Ambition Plus, also launched in September, is offered at a starting price of ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with both manual and automatic transmission options, the top-end version costs ₹13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia Ambition Plus edition also gets similar cosmetic updates which mostly includes chrome garnishes. Under the hood, it comes with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit.

Skoda Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedans are two of the safest cars available in India currently. The Kushaq SUV, along with its technical cousin Volkswagen Taigun, secured five star rating at the Global NCAP. Both are considered as the safest SUV one can buy in India. On the other hand, the Slavia along with Volkswagen Virtus also nailed the Global NCAP crash tests with five-star ratings.

