Skoda Fabia interior sketches reveal more space inside

Skoda has just published a first view of the interior of the fourth generation Skoda Fabia, which is all set to break cover during a global premiere early in May.

Based on the MQB-A0 modular transverse matrix from the VW Group, the new Skoda Fabia will offer the driver even more space and technologies that are mostly seen in premium vehicles these days.

Although the world premiere of the fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia is scheduled for early May, the Czech brand has just revealed more details of its compact offering a first impression of the interior through a sketch.

The sketch shows that the interior of the new Fabia is likely to be longer and wider than its predecessor. This helps create more space in the interior. The new instrument panel with the central, free-standing display is undoubtedly an eye-catcher.

The large, round air outlets on the right and left and the colour accents on the center console and the door handles or the newly designed chrome-plated door openers are also new.

The large, free-standing display in the interior of the Skoda Fabia 2022 may somewhat remind one of the Skoda Kushaq SUV cabin. The infotainment system and other features can be conveniently used through touch controls on the screen.

The design sketch also shows the individually configurable digital instrument cluster, which is already known from larger Skoda models and is now optionally available for the first time in the new Fabia.

The new Skoda Fabia will be based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB-A0 transverse modular platform. That will help the new Fabia to be larger than its predecessor in all its dimensions. This also means that the new Fabia will have a more spacious cabin for passengers.

Skoda has recently revealed sketches of the new Fabia's exterior design. The images show that the new Fabia will have a set of flat front headlights and a wide grille, which has a chrome frame and black ribs. Skoda will also upgrade the wheels with larger ones with new design elements.

Skoda does not sell Fabia in India anymore, and is unlikely to hit the Indian shores in its new avatar too.