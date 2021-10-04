Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Skoda drives in Rapid Matte Edition in India
Skoda Rapid Matte Edition comes wearing a special paint theme.

Skoda drives in Rapid Matte Edition in India

1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2021, 12:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Skoda rapid gets an exclusive colour theme at the exterior and inside the cabin.

Skoda India on Monday has introduced the all-new Rapid Matte Edition. The special edition sedan comes available in exclusive Carbon Steel Matte colour theme and Tellur Grey interior colour. It also gets Black leatherette and Alcantara inserts inside the cabin.

Similar Cars

Skoda Rapid-tsi

999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Skoda Superb

1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 31.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Skoda Octavia

1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 25.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

  • First Published Date : 04 Oct 2021, 12:20 PM IST