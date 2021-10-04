Skoda drives in Rapid Matte Edition in India

Skoda drives in Rapid Matte Edition in India1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2021, 12:20 PM IST
Skoda rapid gets an exclusive colour theme at the exterior and inside the cabin.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Skoda India on Monday has introduced the all-new Rapid Matte Edition. The special edition sedan comes available in exclusive Carbon Steel Matte colour theme and Tellur Grey interior colour. It also gets Black leatherette and Alcantara inserts inside the cabin.