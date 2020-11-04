Sedans aren't dead. Long Live sedans: Hyundai's global sales show why

SUVs are the dominant segment in the passenger vehicle segment in several key markets around the world with many customers now opting to go for a bigger, perhaps even bolder road presence than the one that a sedan may offer. And yet, Hyundai is attempting to show that if there is a compelling sedan on offer, there would be takers for it regardless of what consumer preference trends indicate. Little wonder then that in its home market of South Korea, the company's best-selling vehicle in the month of October was a sedan. The car maker also confirmed that one of its other sedans saw a 20% retail gain in the US market in the same month.

Hyundai Motor Corporation's global sales for the month stood at 320,278 units, a 5.2% decline from a year earlier. But its performance in South Korea in the same time frame was stronger by 1.2 percent year-over-year, powered by its Grandeur sedan. (Full report here)

2020 Grandeur, also sold as Azera in several international markets, has done brisk business in the South Korean market and has been raved about for its striking design updates as well as the technology it packs. Sporting a parametric jewel front grille - the same design is now coming to the new i20 about to touch Indian shores, and the hidden-type DRLs give it a sense of sporty elegance while features like 12-speaker system from JBL, ambient mood lighting, premium upholstery quality and aesthetically-designed dash all add to the upmarket quotient of the vehicle. It is also a capable machine, offering between 196 bhp and 286 bhp of power from its petrol engines.

Grandeur sedan from Hyundai offers a premium cabin that gives it an upmarket appeal.

Apart from Grandeur, Hyundai says its Elantra also fared strongly in the South Korean market, much like its Sonata did in the US too. "Our SUV products drove the majority of the growth, but our all-new Sonata achieved a 20% retail gain, a sign that the right sedan can still drive consumer demand. And our all-new Elantra will be joining it on dealer lots later this month," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America.

The Elantra, in particular, is expected to further bolster Hyundai's sedan lineup in the US market because the car is hosting a long list of features from the base variant up. And although the US customer has given a big thumbs up to big SUVs and pick-ups in recent times, sedans haven't quite lost their appeal here just yet. Hyundai may be aware of the fact and therefore, is betting big on its sedan lineup to continue with the momentum.