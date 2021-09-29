Rolls-Royce teases Spectre, its first-ever all-electric luxury ride on wheels

Rolls-Royce has officially entered the world of electric vehicles and on Wednesday, gave a glimpse at its first-ever all-electric luxury car - Rolls-Rouce Spectre. The announcement and the teaser image was shared on LinkedIn by Tosten Muller-Otvos, CEO at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

With plans of a major foray into the world of electric mobility, the Rolls-Royce Spectre will play a central role in ushering in a new age for the nearly 115-year-old British automotive giant. And Muller-Otvos underlined just why Rolls-Royce is well-suited to offer electric vehicles. “We embark on this bold new future with a huge advantage. Electric drive is uniquely and perfectly suited to Rolls-Royce’s motor cars, more so than any other automotive brand," he explained. “It is silent, refined and creates torque almost instantly, going on to generate tremendous power. This is what we at Rolls-Royce call ‘waftability’".

Rolls-Royce Spectre will be the first of many planned electric vehicles from the British company.

Muller-Otvos further outlined that the customer base of Rolls-Royce that has been looking for an all-electric option will find the Spectre to be everything that they expect from an opulent car of today's times. “It’s a name that perfectly fits the ethereal and other worldly environment within which our products exist – a name that we have reserved especially for this moment: Spectre. It is the name that will propel the world’s most progressive and influential women and men into a brilliant, electrified future," he said.

Although no technical details about the Rolls-Royce Spectre have been shared as yet, the electric luxury vehicle is likely to make a strong mark in an exclusive club of vehicles which cater to the rich and famous around the world. And the Spectre will only be a start. “With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030," said Muller-Otvos. “By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of creating or selling any internal combustion engine products."

The Spectre is expected to be launched in select markets come 2023. In 2011 Rolls-Royce had showcased the first electric concept based on the Phantom. In 2016, Rolls-Royce had showcased a concept car called Vision Next 100, which was fully electric and had autonomous features.