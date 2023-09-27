Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre one-off model launched

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has dropped details about its latest one-off commission based on the Phantom sedan. The Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre, which takes inspiration from the Italian Riviera, has already taken its place in the commissioning client's collection. ‘Cinque Terre’ is an Italian phrase for 'Five Lands', which lies on the rugged coast of Liguria in northern Italy.

The villages on the coastline are globally famous for their vineyards, overlooking the Mediterranean. The one-off model celebrates this riviera, thus the motif of the vineyards runs throughout the vehicle. The exterior of the model is finished in a deep, rich Ligurian blue, which is further accentuated with a hand-applied double coachline in Navy Blue and Jasmine, completed with grapes motif.

The interior of the model combines Grace White and Navy Blue leather with Jasmine accents, completed with grape-branch embroidery on the rear doors. Each grape embroidery comprises 9,215 stitches made using two different techniques. First is in satin stitch with the threads carefully aligned according to the angle at which light strikes the surface to give each individual grape a lifelike tone. Second technique used on the grape leaf is a flatter tatami stitch, which provides a textural contrast and enhances the embroidery’s tactile qualities.

The grape motif also continues on the two picnic tables at the rear, made with stainless steel and gold plating. The overhead Starlight Headliner features the map of Italy, embroidered in 14,338 individual stitches. To particularly enhance the Cinque Terre villages on the map, five glowing stars have been placed by hand.

The model's expansive fascia houses a hand-painted artwork, capturing the colours, architecture and character of Cinque Terre. The artwork shows an amalgamation of elements from all five cliffside villages that has been airbrushed by hand using water-based acrylic paint on the motor car's front fascia. To further accentuate the uniqueness of the vehicle, a silver debossing depicting the five villages has been placed inside the glove compartment.

First Published Date: