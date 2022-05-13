Rolls Royce introduces Phantom Series II with illuminated grille and disc wheels

Rolls-Royce remains tight-lipped on the price of the refreshed Phantom, saying 'if you have to ask about the price, you probably can't afford it'.

Rolls-Royce has taken the covers off the Phantom Series II. This is the first major update since the eighth generation of the model was presented in 2017. Rolls-Royce said there are few changes applied to the latest version of Series II at the request of its customers. The ultra-luxury sedan now comes with a host of changes, which the carmaker says has been done on request from its customers.

The biggest change is the slightly updated front grille, which is darker in colour and now illuminated from the inside, similar to the smaller Rolls-Royce luxury sedan Ghost. At the front is also an updated LED headlight with a laser-cut pattern imitating the starry sky. The wheels have also been updated to complete the exterior design.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “Phantom has always been viewed as the 'best car in the world': our Bespoke capabilities mean that, for our clients, it can be the best car for their world, too."

This is particularly evident in the interior, which now has a more environment-friendly choice of replacing the leather upholstery in the rear seats with textile. It also includes a material made of bamboo fibres. The front seats are still covered with leather. The fact that almost all Phantom customers go beyond the lavish range of Rolls-Royce Bespoke individual programs only underlines the special demands of the exquisite clientele. Because some of these customers prefer fine fabric upholstery to leather, fine fabrics are optionally returning to the interior of the luxury sedan with the facelift.

The wheels are also new and feature a sort of 3D effect, but customers can also opt for very stylish wheels reminiscent of 1920s Rolls-Royces. The rim of the steering wheel has been made a bit thicker. The powertrain of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II remains unchanged with a 6.75-litre V12 engine under the hood. The twin-turbo gasoline engine has been in use since 2017, when the Phantom hit the market. It can produce 571 hp of maximum power and 900 Nm of peak torque.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II is also equipped with Rolls-Royce Connected, which allows to send an address to the car's navigation system directly from Whispers app, besides locating the car or check vehicle status.

