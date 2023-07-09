Copyright © HT Media Limited
Renault plans to drive in three new models in India by 2025

French automaker Renault is looking to re-enter the popular mid-size SUV segment in India with a plan to drive in three new models by 2025, a top company official told PTI. These will include two internal combustion models and one electric vehicle. The company currently sells three models in here - Kwid, Triber and Kiger. Introduction of three new models will populate its portfolio to six models in next three years.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Jul 2023, 13:19 PM
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the current India portfolio of Renault.

Renault India's Operations Country CEO and Managing Director, Venkatram Mamillapalle said the company is looking to enter the segment with a lot of innovations. "The three (existing models) will continue... And then the new products will come in.. We will go into the four plus metres segment, 4.3 metres basically," he noted.

The preparation to enter the segment has already started. "Hopefully we are trying to enter with the way we entered with Duster, we will also enter into this segment with a lot of innovations. The activity has already started," Mamillapalle said. By 2030, Renault plans to introduce several other new models in India

The mid-size SUV segment in the country already has established players such as Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara. Renault aims to pose a challenge to these models and introduce its own version in the country's most popular vehicle segment. "That is what the market wants..What else is there in the market today?" Mamillapalle asserted.

When asked if one of the new products being introduced by Renault is the next generation of Duster, he said, "Duster is a fascinating vehicle and that is the inspiration for Renault to be in India. And I do not know whether we will call Duster or we are bringing Duster or Duster replacement. Or whatever you call it. But we are getting into that segment."

Earlier this year in February, the Renault-Nissan alliance announced investments of around 5,300 crore in the country. The fresh round of investments are a part of a plan to roll-out six new models between the two companies, including two electric vehicles, representing the two global brands.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2023, 13:19 PM IST
