Renault Kwid-based Dacia Spring EV fails miserably at Euro NCAP test

Dacia Spring EV, the battery-powered car based on the popular Renault Kwid entry-lever hatchback, has been awarded a one-star rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests.

The Spring electric car is Europe's one of the cheapest full-sized electric cars. It has scored a one-star rating basis that "its performance in crash tests is downright problematic".

For the record, the Spring EV comes precisely based on the Chinese-market Renault City K-ZE EV which in turn is a derivation of the ICE-powered Renault Kwid sold in India. The latter also received a one-star Global NCAP safety rating back in 2016.

Tests on the Spring EV by Euro NCAP highlighted, “a high risk of life-threatening injuries for driver's chest and rear passenger head in frontal crash tests and marginal chest protection in side impact."

(Also Read: Renault Zoe blockbuster EV scores a duck in safety test)

The unit of the Spring EV used for crash tests featured six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts for rear-seat occupants. The car secured merely 49 percent score for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), while the Child Occupant Protection (COP) stood at 56 percent. Moreover, it scored 32 percent in Safety Assists, and 39 percent in Vulnerable Road Users.

One of the key areas where the car lost points was for not having the ISOFIX anchorages clearly marked. Additionally, it was also found missing "key active safety systems".

“This is anything but a safe family car, despite being marketed as a good option for families," said Matthew Avery, Euro NCAP board member on the performance. “Dacia argues that drivers don’t need collision-avoidance technology. We would argue that’s not right, because nobody wants to have a crash; nobody wants to feel what it’s like to be smacked in the face by an airbag, really. So active safety is just as important as passive safety."