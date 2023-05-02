Renault Kiger mid-trim becomes cheaper, gets new features

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Renault has updated the Kiger mid-trim with a host of features and slashed its pricing substantially. The Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT now comes priced at ₹7.99 lakh, instead of ₹8.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Besides the price cut, the Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT now gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, LED headlamps, alloy wheels etc.
Renault India also claims that the RXZ trim of the Kiger SUV now comes with benefits of up to ₹10,000 cash. Also, it is being offered with an exchange benefit of ₹20,000. Also, the car is being offered with corporate benefits of up to ₹12,000 and loyalty benefits of up to ₹49,000.