This micro EV is shipped in flatpack boxes, IKEA style

Stockholm-based auto manufacturer Luvly is working on a micro EV
It has taken inspiration from popular furniture brand IKEA
The company will ship these vehicles by packing them in flat boxes, like IKEA
The only difference is that customers will not have to assemble the EV
These micro cars will be shipped from the main factory to regional factories
These will then be assembled at regional factories
Luvly O is touted to require up to 80% less energy for production and use
All parts of the vehicle are recyclable
It can be manufactured from renewable materials