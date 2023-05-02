This micro EV is shipped in flatpack boxes, IKEA style

Published May 02, 2023

 Stockholm-based auto manufacturer Luvly is working on a micro EV

It has taken inspiration from popular furniture brand IKEA 

The company will ship these vehicles by packing them in flat boxes, like IKEA

The only difference is that customers will not have to assemble the EV

These micro cars will be shipped from the main factory to regional factories

These will then be assembled at regional factories

Luvly O is touted to require up to 80% less energy for production and use 

All parts of the vehicle are recyclable 

It can be manufactured from renewable materials
