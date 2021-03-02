Renault Kiger: Pros and cons of latest sub-compact SUV explained

Renault Kiger has become the latest in a long-list of sub-compact SUVs in the Indian car market that are vying for a customer's attention. And while this particular segment has seen a whole lot of traction, the competition is fierce and there are several factors at play that may determine which product is able to take the lead among the many options.

Kiger is a good offering from Renault, a company that has been faring reasonably well in recent times and has managed to taste success with its Triber MPV. But the sub-compact SUV game is different from the affordable MPV one and here's a quick check on the pros and cons that make up the Renault Kiger for the Indian car market.

Pros of Renault Kiger:

Kiger is the most-affordable sub-compact SUV in the Indian car market currently. Although it only marginally undercuts the price structure of Nissan Magnite, that starting tag of ₹ 5.49 lakh (ex showroom), going up to ₹ 9.72 lakh (ex showroom) makes this a good option for those either on a tight budget or those who may want to keep some funds for post-purchase customizations.

Design of a car is very subjective but there's no denying that the Kiger isn't boxy like some of its rivals. It has a face that is similar to that of Kwid and it works well in a larger form factor too but it is the coupe-ish profile from the side that sets it apart from many other sub-compact SUVs.

Cabin space is a standout feature and regardless of where one chooses to be inside a Kiger, there would be enough room to be comfortable. A flat footbed means the passenger in the middle of the rear seat isn't going to complain either.

Kiger gets a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine but the turbocharged petrol motor is the one that would deserve attention. There is also the option of a CVT gearbox which works well to help the car gets a move on.

Accessory and customization packs have been made available as optional extra and these are available across variants.

Cons of Renault Kiger: