Renault Kiger launch on Feb 15, may become most affordable SUV in India

Renault is all set to launch its new sub-compact SUV for India - Kiger SUV - next week. The French auto giant claims to drive in the most affordable SUV in Indian market on February 15.

Renault had earlier unveiled the production version of the Tiger SUV on January 28 at a public event in Delhi. The Kiger promises to heat up the already fiercely competitive sub-compact SUV segment in India. After the recent entry of Nissan's Magnite SUV, which is currently the most affordable among small SUVs, Renault has assured it will take the price game up by a notch with the Kiger SUV.

The Kiger SUV will come with two engine options - 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 100 PS and 160 Nm, and 1.0 L petrol engine with an output of 72 PS and 96 Nm. The transmission option will include a five-speed manual and a five-speed EASY-R AMT on the 1.0 L petrol engine, and five-speed manual and 5-speed X-TRONIC CVT on the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit.

The car appears to be closely related to its concept version showcased previously. It carries over the horizontally stacked headlamps mounted over the front bumper and sleek LED DRLs which lend it a high bonnet effect. The signature front main grille at the front seems to have a borrowed styling from the popular Kwid entry-level crosshatch. Over the side, the funky looking alloys sit under muscular arches which add to its bold appeal. Renault has also used black plastic cladding on the doors and wheel arches for an added touch of aggressiveness.

The roof comes in a dual-tone effect which is likely to be limited only to the higher-specs variants. Over the rear, the inverted C-shaped LED tail lamps look sharp and modern.

Taking cabin lights to a new level, Renault Kiger gets back-lit steering wheel controls that promise to make accessing these switches even more convenient.

There is an eight-inch main infotainment screen and a seven-inch TFT cluster. The main screen is compatible with Bluetooth connectivity that can pair with up to five devices while there is a USB socket for faster charging and a built-in MP4 video player. The TFT screen is reconfigurable for colours and widgets.

Kiger will come with three drive modes - Normal, Eco and Sports. Renault claims it has the best-in-segment turning radius, dashboard visibility from rear seats, rear elbow width and fuel efficiency (figures not revealed).

Kiger measures 3,991 mm in length, has a width of 1,750 mm (minus side mirrors), is 1,600 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. Its ground clearance figure is at 205 mm and it gets a 405-litre boot space.

When launched, Kiger SUV will be a direct rival to the likes of Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and more.