Renault introduces new feature-loaded variant of its best-selling EV

Renault has introduced a new and more appealing variant for Europe’s best-selling electric car, Zoe. The new Venture edition comes with the vehicle’s longest possible range of 245 miles and will be available to order from mid-January 2021.

The latest edition sits between Play and Iconic trim levels. It is powered by the R110 motor and will be available with the option of 50kW DC charging. Its 52kWh battery can be charged to 80 per cent in just one hour and ten minutes.

The Venture edition builds on the standard equipment already offered on the entry-level Play model. Key standard features on this variant include a 10-inch TFT Driver Information Display, a seven-inch infotainment display linked with Easy Link system. Other features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, full LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a three-year subscription to Renault ZE Connected Services.

(Also read | Renault's electric bestseller Zoe spotted in India, triggers launch speculations)

Additional features offered on this variant include climate control and front and rear electric windows. List of enhanced safety features include lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS). Rear parking sensors are also included.

Opting for the Winter Pack on the Zoe Venture trim will offer heated seats and steering wheel, as well as a plus 50kW DC charging technology for faster charging times - capable of adding 90 miles of range in just 30 minutes.

(Also read | Renault Zoe emerges as the ‘greenest’ EV in Green NCAP test)

On the exterior, door mirrors are finished in the same colour as the exterior and there are a total of eight shades to choose from. All Renault Zoe models are offered with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty or an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the Z.E. 50 battery.