Red Bull Mumbai Showrun: How to watch live, venue and ticket details

Formula 1 champion Red Bull is all set to enthral motorsport enthusiasts in Mumbai as the Red Bull Showrun returns to India after a gap of nearly 14 years. The Showrun, which will feature Red Bull Racing's 2011 champion livery RB7, will run up and down the Bandra bandstand in front of Shah Rukh' Khan's residence Mannat, will take place on Sunday, March 12. The Showrun is being organised by Red Bull India and F1 team Oracle Red Bull Racing. Former F1 winner David Coulthard will be dazzling the crowd with his driving skills in a car made famous by former world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull Racing remains the only team to win all the Indian GP during its three-year stint at the Buddh International Circuit. This is not the first time they will be bringing their Showrun to the country — their last appearance in India was at the Hyderabad Showrun in 2015, with Coulthard behind the wheel. Here is a quick look at how you can watch the Red Bull Showrun in Mumbai live, how to reach the venue, ticket details and everything else you need to know about.

Red Bull Showrun: Timing

The event will start at 10am tomorrow, March 12. Those who have got tickets for the hottest drive show, will have to reach the venue at least two hours before the event starts.

Red Bull Showrun: Venue

The even will be held in Bandra, the same place where Red Bull put up a show in 2009. However, the Red Bull F1 car will not run on the Bandra Worli Sea Link this time. Instead, the track picked for this year's event is the iconic Bandra Bandstand, right in front of Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's residence. It will one of the entry points of the race track while the other one will be at the other end of the road near Galaxy Apartments.

Red Bull Showrun: Tickets

The event is offering four types of tickets. The first one is called General Access, which is only on first-come, first-served basis. The second one is called Gold Arena, which costs ₹499. However, one will need to stand and watch the event in reserved areas. The third one is Diamond Arena 1, which will cost ₹2499 for standing space in reserved areas. This ticket will allow access to the Red Bull Energy Station. This gallery is also the quickest arena to get to from the entry point.

The last one is the HSBC Starstruck Lounge. One ticket for access to this premium lounge will be ₹25,000 for a two-day package. Besides a reserved seat in the Grandstand at the Red Bull Showrun, people with this ticket will also have a change to meet David Coulthard, interact live and have group photo opportunities. Motorsport enthusiasts can also have a detailed walkaround of the RB7 racing car with a Red Bull technician. There is also an after party ticket and free Red Bull Racing mementos.

As of now, all the tickets are sold out. However, one can get in touch with someone who is eager to give up his or her passes.

Red Bull Showrun: How to enter, parking details

The first entry point near Galaxy Apartments is at the north end of Bandra Bandstand. The galleries closer to this place will be the RB7 Arena, BBRT Arena, Diamond Arena 1 and 2 and Pit Stop Arena. The second entry point in front of Mannat is the south end of Bandra Bandstand. It is closer to viewing galleries called Smart Bazaar and Gold Arenas. There is also a third entry point, also near Mannat, for people who will carry general passes.

The event will not have any dedicated parking spots. In fact, people have been advised not to park cars near the venue. However, people can drive up to Galaxy Apartments or near Mannat and get dropped off.

Red Bull Showrun: What to watch

David Coulthard will be driving the 2011 F1 championship-winning car RB7 and doing drifts and stunts at the Bandra Bandstand. It's a spectacle no motorsport enthusiasts would want to miss watching live. The roar of the 2.4-litre V8 engine that can churn out 750 hp will be deafening on the streets of Bandra Bandstand. Besides the F1 race car show, Red Bull athlete and Lithuanian freestyle stunt biker Aras Gibieza will also be showing off his daredevil act in between the Red Bull Showrun along with a host of other acts. These include the Super Car showcase by the Super Car Club.

Red Bull Showrun: Do's and dont's

Red Bull has issued several guidelines for those heading to Bandra Bandstand to watch the show. One is advised to carry earplugs as it would be loud with a powerful race car roaring down the track. People can also carry transparent water bottles which can be refilled at kiosks at the venue. Other personal items like caps, sun lotion, sunshades are allowed. However, one cannot carry items like flasks, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, anything that is sharp or flammable, sound systems or horns, glass items or aerosol.

For those looking at the event as an opportunity to click photos, Red Bull will now allow large cameras. However, spectators can carry their smartphones to click pictures.

