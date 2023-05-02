Creta, Venue pump up Hyundai's April sales

Hyundai Motor India has announced its April sales figures
The automaker has sold 49,701 units of passenger vehicles across the country
It is an increase of 12.9% against the same period last year
Hyundai Creta and Verna have registered high demand
The company says the updated Verna has become quite popular among customers
Hyundai is also expecting to attract numbers through its Verna sedan launched recently
Apart from Creta and Venue, the automaker also offers Grand i10 NIOS, i20, Alcazar, Tucson, Ioniq 5 EV and Kona EV in the Indian market
The brand is currently gearing up to launch a new sub-compact SUV called Exter here
This upcoming model will rival the likes of Tata Punch