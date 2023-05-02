Creta, Venue pump up Hyundai's April sales

Published May 02, 2023

Hyundai Motor India has announced its April sales figures

The automaker has sold 49,701 units of passenger vehicles across the country

It is an increase of 12.9% against the same period last year

Hyundai Creta and Verna have registered high demand

The company says the updated Verna has become quite popular among customers

Hyundai is also expecting to attract numbers through its Verna sedan launched recently

Apart from Creta and Venue, the automaker also offers Grand i10 NIOS, i20, Alcazar, Tucson, Ioniq 5 EV and Kona EV in the Indian market

The brand is currently gearing up to launch a new sub-compact SUV called Exter here

This upcoming model will rival the likes of Tata Punch
