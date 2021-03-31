Range Rover SV Autobiography Ultimate exclusive edition launched

Land Rover has launched an exclusive edition of its Range Rover SUVs. The luxury carmaker used its SV Bespoke department to come up with a new Range Rover SV Autobiography Ultimate edition.

Created by the experts at the Special Vehicle Operations Technical Centre in the UK, this Ultimate trim shows the full range of customisation options available for the Range Rover. Among key standout features is the combination of the body colour: Orchard Green in a new satin composition with Narvik Black for the hood and the exterior mirrors. The car is finished with copper-coloured details.

The attention to detail of the SV Bespoke team is reflected in Range Rover metal emblems with Gloss Black serrated inlay and copper surround on the hood and tailgate, SV logo on the B-pillar in copper and black enamel, the SV logos on all headrests and the illuminated Ultimate running boards. The finishing touch is the 'SV Bespoke Ultimate edition' badging on the centre console.

The 22-inch alloy wheels feature five double spokes, finished in Gloss Dark Gray colour with a contrasting bright polished finish. The accents on the air vents, on the edge of the bonnet, on the grille and front bumper are in Graphite Atlas. Inside the cabin of this flagship Range Rover is also carefully modified. There is a ribbed finish on the transmission knob, start button and pedals, along with red anodised gearshift paddles, underline the performance-oriented character.

Michael van der Sande, Dutch Managing Director Special Vehicle Operations, said, “Range Rover has been at the forefront of the luxury SUV segment for more than half a century. Our SVAutobiography models provide a world-class travel experience - whether you drive or be driven. This new Ultimate edition takes this refinement to an even higher level. Our experts at SV Bespoke have given the classic combination of green and black a modern twist with a modern silk gloss and copper-coloured details. This elegant combination is further enhanced by the recommended Vintage Tan interior themes."

The long wheelbase SV Autobiography models also get auto-closing rear doors. The heated and ventilated Executive Class Comfort-Plus reclining seats with semi-aniline leather offer more than 1.2 meters of legroom in the rear, a hot stone massage function and leg and footrests. With a full-length centre console, a refrigerated compartment and fold-out tables.

This flagship Range Rover model offers a choice of powertrains, including the 565 hp Supercharged V8 petrol engine and the P400e plug-in hybrid with an all-electric range of up to 40 kilometres.

The prices of the Range Rover SV Autobiography Ultimate edition will start at £147,441 (converted to roughly ₹1.49 crore) for the P400e plug-in hybrid, and £183,706 (converted to roughly ₹1.85 crore) for the supercharged V8 version.