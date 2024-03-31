Pre-facelift Hyundai Creta IVT recalled in India over oil pump issue

Hyundai India has issued a recall for the Creta IVT over a faulty electronic oil pump (EOP) controller in India. The recall campaign impacted the pre-facelift version of the Hyundai Creta SUV. However, the South Korean auto giant didn't reveal how many units of the SUV have been impacted by the recall.

Hyundai India is recalling the pre-facelift version of the second-generation Creta SV for inspection and repair of the IVT EOP Controller. The car manufacturer has already sent messages to the affected customers notifying the recall. Also, the OEM has requested customers to get their vehicles inspected at their nearest Hyundai-authorised dealerships. The owners of the pre-facelift Hyundai Creta IVT models can check if their vehicle is among those recalled by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the dedicated page of Hyundai India’s official website. The automaker has promised to perform inspection and repair work on the affected cars without any cost to the customers.

