Porsche unveils new high-performance 911 GT3 with motorsport genes

Porsche has unveiled the seventh edition of its high-performance sports car 911 GT3. The all-new race car has been developed by the company in close partnership with the Porsche Motorsport, taking characteristics of various track-orient cars.

The new 911 GT3's double wishbone front axle layout and aerodynamic silhouette with a swan neck rear wing have been borrowed from the GT race car 911 RSR. Its four-litre six-cylinder boxer engine producing 510 PS (375 kW) is based on the 911 GT3 R. The same high-performance engine has also been used in the new 911 GT3 Cup. With all these borrowed characteristics, Porsche's new 911 GT3 is claimed to be fit for both track as well as daily use.

The sports car gets a top speed of 318 km/h and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. In fact, the vehicle completed the Nuerburgring-Nordschleife race track lap over 17 seconds quicker than its predecessor, during the final testing. In total, it took just 6:59.927 minutes for a full 20.8-kilometre lap completed by development driver Lars Kern. The shorter 20.6-kilometre track was completed in 6:55.2 minutes.

The engine of the sports car comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Thanks to the company's vast motorsport experience, the aerodynamics of the new vehicle generate significantly more downforce without noticeably affecting the drag coefficient. When using the Performance drive mode, the manually set wing and diffuser elements, the aerodynamic pressure increased, generating high cornering speeds.

Rear profile of Porsche 911 GT3

Though the vehicle features a wider body and larger wheels, usage of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) on the front bonnet, lightweight glass windows, light-alloy wheels and a lighter sports exhaust system, it weighs is on a par with its predecessor. When equipped with a manual gearbox, the sports car weighs 1,418 kilograms, while the Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) version comes in at 1,435 kilograms.

The cockpit of the vehicle sports a new track screen that can reduce the digital displays to the left and right of the rev counter in order to view all the essential information. This includes information on tyre and oil pressure, fuel level and water temperature. There is also a visual shift assistant with coloured bars to the left and right of the rev counter.

Catering to the personalization preferences of customers, Porsche is also offering customization options. These include a lightweight roof made of exposed carbon fibre, exterior mirror tops made of carbon, darkened LED matrix main headlights and matching Exclusive design rear lights. Guards Red or Shark Blue painted wheel rims can be opted for in order to enhance the black alloy wheels.

The Porsche 911 GT3 will be available to order from March 2021.