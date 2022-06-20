Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Porsche 911 Turbo S Stock Model Aims To Snatch Pikes Peak Record From Bentley

Porsche 911 Turbo S stock model aims to snatch Pikes Peak record from Bentley

Porsche 911 Turbo S stock model will attempt to beat the Pikes Peak production car lap record created by Bentley.
By : Updated on : 20 Jun 2022, 11:39 AM
Porsche 911 Turbo S meant for Pikes Peak event comes with 36 kg reduced weight.

Porsche 911 Turbo S is gearing up to create a new lap record at the legendary Pikes Peak Hill Climb event, where it targets to beat Bentley Continental GT's record with a stock model. Porsche claims that this bone stock 911 Turbo S with a lightweight package would help the German high-performance luxury car brand from the Volkswagen group regain the title it lost to Bentley Continental GT. Interestingly, the British car dethroned the 991 generation 911 Turbo S, which held the record from 2014 to 2019. The event is slated to take place later this month.

(Also Read: Ferrari hypercar one among 15 new products planned for launch by 2026)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Porsche claims the 992 generation model of 911 Turbo S plans to run with a lightweight package, which would help it to beat the Continental GT's time of 10 minutes and 18.488 seconds. The car draws power from a 3.7-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged engine that is good to churn out 640 hp of power and 800 Nm of torque. This highly powerful engine's turbocharged will help the motor breathe at the high-altitude event.

Porsche claims that the lightweight package decided to be used in the 911 Turbo S at the Pikes Peak event comprises reduced sound insulation, thinner glass, and rear seat PASM sports suspension that comes lowered by 10 mm to the ground.

Also, the removal of rear seats and fixed carbon bucket seats at the front too help in reducing the car's overall weight significantly. The automaker has claimed that the lightweight package reduces the overall weight by 36 kg, ensuring better acceleration and speed.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 11:39 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche 911 Porsche Turbo S luxury car sports car Bentley
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS