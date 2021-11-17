Over four lakh Renault Kwid cars on Indian roads now

Renault, in its 10th year of operation in India, has announced that it has handed over the 4,00,000th Kwid car to a customer recently. The French car major announced that even after years of its launch, the Kwid continues to remain ‘a major disruptor’ in India’s mini-car segment.

The company says that it has ‘designed and developed’ the Kwid specifically for the Indian buyers, but the car's poor performance in the previous safety tests does raise some questions there.

The Renault Kwid was first tested by Global NCAP when it was launched in India in 2016. It received a dismal one-star rating four years ago. Since then, Renault claims that it has made notable changes in its structure to improve the safety quotient. A version manufactured in Brazil was later tested by Latin NCAP where it managed to achieve 3 stars, with side body airbags added to frontal airbags and ABS.

Renault says that its Alto rival gets a number of features that make it sell like hot cakes, and to name a few - it gets the first-in-class 20.32 cm touchscreen MediaNav evolution with Android Auto and Apple Car Play and the floor console-mounted AMT dial. Moreover, some of its other likable features include Electric ORVM and Day/Night IRVM, among others.

While the Kwid is undoubtedly an impressive car in terms of its overall ‘SUV-inspired’ design and features, it is also rightly targeted at the key audience looking for a budget-friendly, easy to own and manage mode of transport, which makes it popular in the country obsessed with mileage and features, over everything else.