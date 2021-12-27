Outlook 2022: Top 5 automotive trends to watch out in next year

More feature-packed cars
Modern cars come with a plethora of features onboard. Be it a mass-market model or a high-value luxury car, new generation cars come loaded with a wide range of features and technologies across different segments like driving aid systems, safety, convenience etc. Modern cars have become a lot more than just a transportation medium. Rather, they have become a means of entertainment for many, with features like streaming video mode and Wi-Fi access etc.
Features like massage seats, heated seats, gaming from the in-car infotainment system, air purification, self-driving, collision prediction are becoming increasingly mainstream. Expect the vehicle manufacturers to increase the number of features on their vehicles in the coming years in an attempt to make their products different from others.