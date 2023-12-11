Nissan Motor extends help to Tamil Nadu customers affected by Cyclone Michaung

Nissan Motor India has joined the list of car manufacturers in India to offer help to its customers affected by flood caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu over the past few days. The carmaker has announced several initiatives, including support to service cars which have been damaged or affected by the floods in the state. Nissan is the only mass market car manufacturer in India which offers only one model to its customers. The Magnite SUV is the sole model from the Japanese auto giant after it pulled out cars like Sunny, Micra among others.

Among the initiatives undertaken by Nissan Motor to help affected customers of Cyclone Michaung, it will offer services like free towing of vehicles as well as assist in insurance claims by customers. The carmaker has said that through its roadside assistance service network, it will help to tow vehicles for free to nearby workshops. It also said that it will offer assistance to settle insurance claims with its channel partners paying the fees up to ₹1,000 for their customers.

Among other initiatives offered by Nissan Motor includes a dedicated helpdesk for all its customers affected by the flood caused by the cyclone. The affected customers have been urged to seek support by calling its call centres at 18002093456 or contact the nearest service centre.

In terms of servicing a damaged or affected vehicle, Nissan Motor is offering up to 10 per cent discount to customers who seek replacement of the floor carpet during servicing of cars in the next two months. The carmaker has also assured that all its workshops in Chennai will be operational beyond usual working hours to ensure servicing of affected vehicles. Usually, Nissan's workshops are operational between 8am and 8pm. Nissan Motor will also offer up to 10 per cent discount to the affected customers for replacement of engine oil and filter during servicing in the next two months.

Nissan Motor joins the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motor and others in extending help to its customers affected by the cyclone. Renault, its global partner, has also offered assistance to its customers affected by the natural tragedy.

