Nissan Magnite mileage figures revealed, fuel economy of 20kmpl for turbo manual

Nissan Magnite is raring to take the fight to rivals in the sub-compact SUV segment and is expected to be launched in the Indian market on November 26. The Magnite promises several segment-first features and is powered by 1.0-litre B4D naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo-petrol engine options. While these are key highlights, mileage remains a key consideration for many car buyers in the country and on that front, the Magnite doesn't seem to disappoint.

Nissan has announced that the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of Magnite turbo engine with five-speed manual transmission is 20 kmpl. Magnite is also offered with a CVT box and the certified mileage on this is 17.7 kmpl. That this transmission unit has been taken from Nissan's bigger cars in global markets means that there may be much to like here and that 17.7 kmpl figure will still be quite attractive. Slotting between the two aforementioned mileage figures is 18.75 kmpl which is what one can hope to extract if driving the Magnite 1.0-litre B4D naturally-aspirated petrol 5-speed manual variant.

Unlike some of its Korean rivals, Magnite will only be offered in petrol.

In this regard, the petrol mileage of Kia Sonet - one of the main rivals - is around 18.3 kmpl while it ranges between 17.52 kmpl and 18.2 kmpl on the Venue, depending on the choice of transmission.

Mileage alone won't win battles but it is a key factor to brag about for car makers and a focal point still for many prospective buyers.

Magnite though is looking at making big claims and is carrying the weight of expectations from Nissan which is looking at a comeback in the Indian car market. The car maker is expected to price the product very competitively and therefore, has the potential to take the fight to the rival camp.