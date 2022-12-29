New Year 2023: 5 luxury cars that the world is waiting for with bated breath

The dawn of 2023 is nearly upon us and with the new year comes big expectations of new cars of all shapes, sizes and prices for the world to see and, depending on bank balance, even drive. While electric vehicles are expected to continue making inroads, there is so much more that's promised as well.

The luxury car industry has been booming in recent times and the momentum is likely to continue well into 2023 despite warnings of inflationary pressures. Makers of some of the most iconic cars remain upbeat about the prospects for the new year and many have already confirmed what's coming from their respective factory lines.

Here are five of the most-eagerly awaited luxury vehicles that have been lined up for the world, for 2023:

Audi A6 e-tron

Audi has officially showcased the concept version of its A6 e-tron electric sedan.

The Audi A6 e-tron is in its absolutely final stages of development and is on track for a debut in 2023. In fact, the sporty EV has been repeatedly spotted on test runs in Europe, with camouflage of course. It is reported that the Audi A6 e-tron will be based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture and it is on track to being the most powerful of all Audi sedans currently available. Details about its specifications have been kept under wraps but a concept version previously unveiled had a dual-motor set-up with around 470 hp and 800 Nm of torque.

Mercedes EQE

Watch: Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode | First Look

Mercedes-Benz wants to dominate the EV battle among luxury car makers and in that sense, the EQE could be one of many key models from the Germans. Already showcased to the world in all its glory, the EQE SUV gets a 90.6 kWh battery pack and claims to offer 600 kms per charge. But if one opts for the EQE 350 4Matic, the dual-motor set up helps take the torque up to 765 Nm even though the range then drops to around 560 kilometers.

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck will have a tri-motor and dual-motor setup.

It won't quite be an exaggeration to say that the Tesla Cybertruck is the most eagerly-awaited models in the world. First unveiled in a concept form back in 2019, the company has had to delay its official launch repeatedly owing to multiple factors. The latest is that the pick-up vehicle, which claims to have the performance of a supercar, is ready and raring for a launch in 2023.

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari Purosangue SUV is a big statement of intent from the Italians that there is a change afoot.

The world calls it an SUV. Ferrari does not. Either way, the Purosangue is like no other Ferrari ever made. The four-seater model from the Italians is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine which produces 715 hp and offers 715 Nm of torque. The all-wheel drive powertrain has the front drive unit disengaging at fourth gear or at 200 kmph. Capable of hitting 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, the top speed of Ferrari Purosangue is at 310 kmph. Unfortunately though, it will be mighty expensive and only limited numbers will be manufactured.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has traits of the Wraith with a slim front grille flanked by a split headlight units.

For the wealthier of the wealthiest around the world, Rolls-Royce Spectre will be the car model to watch out for. The company's first all-electric super luxury sedan, the Spectre offers maximum power of 577 hp and a staggering 900 Nm of peak torque. It will be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

