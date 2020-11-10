New Land Rover Discovery breaks cover with key updates and mild hybrid tech

The new Discovery has been officially showcased by Land Rover in what is a major upgrade for the seven-seat premium SUV that now also comes with 48V MHEV powertrains as well as the latest generation of powerful and efficient six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The car maker has highlighted that almost every aspect of the Discovery - which comes in New Discovery is available in Discovery, S, SE and HSE trim levels - has now been either updated or enhanced to make the vehicle appeal to newer buyers.

(New Discovery in pics)

The new Discovery gets a host of new features which make it a more capable performer on roads.

Land Rover's new Electrical Vehicle Architecture(EVA 2.0) underpins a number of advanced technologies in the new Discovery which, while retaining its inherent visual cues, offers new signature LED head lights with DRLs, animated front and rear indicators and body-coloured fender vent. The front bumper has been redesigned and gets a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents while a gloss black panel has been incorporated on the rear profile of the vehicle.

Additionally, the new R-Dynamic model offers Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents on the outside and two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching on the inside.

The cabin of the new Discovery has also received several significant updates with the list being highlighted by a fully re-worked centre console which now gets a massive 11.4-inch full HD Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen. Connectivity is provided by dual-sim technology, with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time.

There is also a 12.3-inch interactive Driver Display which also provides HD 3D mapping. The four-spoke steering is completely new and gets switches that light up when pressed.

The cabin of the new Discovery claims to offer a more connected drive experience.

A Head-Up Display (HUD) can be chosen as an optional while support for AppleCarPlay and Android Auto comes standard. Compatible phones may also be charged without wires while there is a signal-boosting technology present as well.

The HUD on the new Discovery is offered as an optional.

In terms of comfort, there is a Cabin Air Ionisation which now comes with PM 2.5 air filteration and scans incoming air, measures its quality and works to remove allergens, toxins and other harmful particles. For passengers at the rear, the SUV gets 'Click and Go' tablet holders on the back of the front seats. There are several USB sockets to charge devices while the onboard 4G Wi-Fi hotspot can link up to eight devices for on-board entertainment services.

The tab holders on the back of the front seats can offer entertainment options to passengers inside the new Discovery.

The Intelligent Seat Fold technology allows occupants to decide on a seat layout using the central touchscreen while the seats themselves have been reworked upon to offer even better lateral support, under-thigh support and have additional cushioning.

Under the hood, the new Discover has six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, featuring 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology. The car maker is promising enhanced efficiency, performance and smoothness.

The following is the new Discovery engine line-up in full:

• P300: 300PS (221kW), 2.0 l four-cylinder MHEV petrol, 400Nm of torque at 1 500-4 500rpm

• P360: 360PS (265kW), 3.0 lsix-cylinder MHEV petrol, 500Nm of torque at 1 750-5 000rpm

• D250: 249PS (183kW), 3.0l six-cylinder MHEV diesel, 570Nm of torque at1 250-2 250rpm

• D300: 300PS (221kW), 3.0 l six-cylinder MHEV diesel, 650Nm of torque at 1 500-2 500rpm

Additionally, the mild-hyrbid tech helps the engines adhere to strict emission norms and allows for six-cylinder performance with four-cylinder efficiency. The new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system on the SUV claims to maximise traction, on-road dynamics and driveline efficiency, resulting in improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions in normal driving, with no compromise to its trademark all-terrain capability.

The new Discovery remains as much at home in the wild as it is within city limits.

Air suspension and Terrain Response 2 technology further work to make the new Discovery more capable, regardless of the road conditions. "New Discovery combines superb all-terrain suspension geometry with rewarding dynamics and excellent body control, while maintaining our family SUV’s famed ride quality and comfort," explains Mike Cross, Land Rover Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integrity.

Land Rover is betting big on the new Discovery and is confident of the SUV carrying forward its legacy. "New Discovery is a beautifully proportioned and sophisticated premium SUV. This compelling and versatile vehicle has been refined in every detail, enhancing its characterful exterior and hugely versatile interior to ensure the Discovery maintains its position as the most capable and family-friendly full-size SUV in the world," says Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover.