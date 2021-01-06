New Fortuner and Fortuner Legender launched in India. Price and all details here

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday introduced the much-anticipated Fortuner facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹29.98 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Fortuner SUV already commands a respectable position in the segment, the yearly update has raised the game a notch higher with all the updates the Ford Endeavour rival has received.

The 2021 Fortuner has been launched in two variants and seven trims. The company has also introduced the previously spotted Fortuner Legender which sits in the higher range.

The 'Legender' can easily be differentiated thanks to the sportier-looking body kit that it receives over the standard iteration. It makes use of a dual-tone colour pattern, sharper headlamp DRLs, different bumpers and a few more cosmetic updates. It also receives larger 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels for a bolder look and presence.

Inside, the Fortuner facelift has been given a tweaked instrument cluster and a new touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It has also received a 360-degree camera, air purifier and wireless charging, among a host of new features. Moreover, there is also a new color scheme for leather upholstery.

The new Fortuner has received a new BS 6-compliant 2.8-litre oil-burner powertrain which has been rated to deliver 201 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. There is also a petrol-sipping option in the form of a 2.7-litre motor that churns out 164 bhp of power and 245 Nm of torque. The transmission option includes a 6-speed manual and 6-speed sequential automatic units.

2021 Toyota Fortuner and Fortuner Legender full price list:

2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT – ₹29.98 lakh

2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT – ₹31.57 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT – ₹32.48 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT – ₹34.84 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT – ₹35.14 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT – ₹37.43 lakh

2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT Legender – ₹37.58 lakh

Fortuner facelift has been awarded a 5-star safety rating in a recent ASEAN NCAP test.

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)