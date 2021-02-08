MG ZS EV 2021 facelift launch today: What to expect

MG Motor India created a massive buzz when it stormed into rather uncharted territory and drove in the ZS EV in India at the start of 2020. The following months became a massive challenge for the automotive industry here and the world over owing to the pandemic but even though the electric mobility space remains in a nascent stage - in India at least, the MG is determined to make the most in the segment and will launch the ZS EV 2021 facelift today.

The ZS EV was only the second car to have been brought in by MG in India after Hector. And while the company has gone ahead with newer products, it is the ZS EV 2021 that could once again target a niche audience of buyers looking for a cleaner, cheaper-to-run mobility option. In its current spec layout, the EV can be charged to 80% in 50 minutes using a DC Fast Charger. It has a claimed range of 340 kilometres and has three levels of Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS).

Power comes from a 44.5kWh ultra high density battery which helps the EV deliver 142 Ps of power and gives it 353 Nm of peak torque. It also propels to 100 kmph in around 8.5 seconds.

The ZS EV also has an impressive list of features which include rain-sesning wipers, 8.9-inch main touchscreen unit, PM 2.5 filter, panoramic sunroof, TPMS, projector head lights, LED DRLs, 17-inch alloys, among others. It would be interesting to see what additions are made to this list in the facelift version which otherwise will get design tweaks on the outside.

While the ZS EV is targeted towards buyers who are looking at jumping on the electric bandwagon outright, MG also recently started offering the EV on a monthesubscription model in select cities. And with no real competition to mention - apart from the Nexon EV from Tata and Hyundai's Kona, the market share may still be up for grabs.