MG ZS EV finds 10,000 homes in India

 The ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3kWH battery pack

It is available in two variants - Excite & Exclusive

 The ZS EV excite variant is priced at 23,38,000 (ex-showroom)

The Exclusive variant is priced at 27,29,800 (ex-showroom)

The ZS EV comes with six charging options including a portable charger

The electric car delivers a range of 461 kms on a single charge

It features a 25.-cm HD touchscreen infotainment display and a fully digital cluster

It offers more than 75 connected car features

It gets a digital key with Bluetooth and PM 2.5 Filter
It also features 360˚ around view camera with rear parking sensor
