MG ZS EV finds 10,000 homes in India

The ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3kWH battery pack
It is available in two variants - Excite & Exclusive
The ZS EV excite variant is priced at ₹23,38,000 (ex-showroom)
The Exclusive variant is priced at ₹27,29,800 (ex-showroom)
The ZS EV comes with six charging options including a portable charger
The electric car delivers a range of 461 kms on a single charge
It features a 25.-cm HD touchscreen infotainment display and a fully digital cluster
It offers more than 75 connected car features
It gets a digital key with Bluetooth and PM 2.5 Filter