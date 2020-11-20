MG Motors looks at creating in roads in Pakistan, gets 10,000 orders for MG-HS

MG Motors is eyeing a strong presence in Pakistan even if the country's automobile market is minuscule in comparison to the likes of countries in Europe, China and India. Banking on its British lineage, the company's officials in the country say there is a strong demand for the brand and that it has already received 10,000 bookings for its MG-HS SUV which, while already available, will have a formal launch in December.

According to a report in Pakistan's Samaa, MG Motors is readying for local production of several of its SUVs sold in global markets. Among these are the MG-HS, MG-ZS 1.5 and MG ZS EV. "The demand is great for the British car. They also want to expand their global presence to Pakistan," Javed Afridi was quoted as saying. Afridi is a stakeholder in a joint venture between Pakistan's JW-SEZ and China's SAIC which owns MG Motors.

Afridi has been further quoted as saying that MG's plans could mean significant changes in the country's auto market. "They are providing a sporty SUV with high-end technology that will transform the Pakistani auto market," he said, confirming that newer models, including sedans and hatchbacks, are planned for customers here in 2021.

In the same report, analysts are quoted as saying that while Japanese and Korean cars have always been in a position of strength in the Pakistani market, the rising popularity of European cars augers well. "People are buying around 1000 units of Korean brands like Sportage and Tucson. It will not be surprising that they would be buying a British SUV at the similar price," said esearch analyst Ahmed Lakhani.

The MG-HS SUV has a price tag of around 55 lakh PNR (around ₹25 lakh). At this price point, it competes against the likes of Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson in Pakistan, a country that is desperate to give a much-needed and much-delayed boost to its automotive sector.