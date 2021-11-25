MG Motor India harnesses wind-solar hybrid energy to power its production plant

MG Motor India on Thursday has announced that becomes the first passenger car brand in the country to adopt wind-solar hybrid energy. The automaker claims that its manufacturing plant in Halol's 50 per cent energy requirement comes from green energy. To get the green energy comes MG has joined hands with CleanMax Wind Solar Hybrid Park in Rajkot, claims the automaker.

(Also Read: MG Motor updates booking and delivery dates for Astor SUV. Know details)

The SAIC owned car manufacturer said that it gets 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power for its Halol production facility. With this, MG claims to be capable to abate approximately two lakh MT of CO2 over 15 years, which is equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees.

Talking about this move, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said that the step comes as part of the brand's commitment towards a sustainable future.

“We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment. Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs," he further said.

Not only MG, but several other carmakers too are aiming to procure green energy for their plant operations. This move comes as part of the respective automakers' strategy to go net zero-emission.

Speaking about this association, Kuldeep Jain, Founder and MD of CleanMax said that by supplying 50 per cent of its power requirement from its Hybrid farm, MG Motor India will see significant operating cost savings, while also making a very impressive reduction in their CO2 emissions. "We will also provide cost benefits to offer a hassle-free solution to the carmaker. Unlike standalone Solar or Wind power, Wind Solar Hybrid Power provides round the clock power supply, enabling consumers to meet a greater percentage of their daily power needs with renewable energy," he further said.