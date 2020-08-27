Top Sections
Home > Auto > Cars > MG Hector Plus receives a price hike as introductory offer ends
MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,

MG Hector Plus receives a price hike as introductory offer ends

1 min read . 08:55 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Hector Plus range now starts at 13.73 lakh after an increment of 24,800.
  • The Hector Plus competes against the likes of Toyota Innova MPV.

MG Motor India came up with the Hector Plus SUV in India in July and the car was launched at an introductory price of 13.49 lakh. Now as the introductory offer ends, the SUV has become dearer by up to 45,800. When compared to the regular 5-seat Hector, the difference between both the models has widen to around 80,000.

The Hector Plus petrol range (Style MT) now starts at 1,373,800 after an increment of 24,800. As far as diesel range is concerned, the maximum price increment introduced is of 45,800 for the base 'Style'variant, it now starts at 1,489,900 instead of 14.44 lakh.

(Also Read: MG Motor India drives in its pre-owned cars unit, ‘MG Reassure’)

Here's the detailed old vs new price description of the Hector Plus SUV:

MG Hector Plus petrol

New priceOld priceDifference
Style (MT) 1,373,800 13.49 lakh 24,800
Smart (DCT) 1,669,800 16.65 lakh 4,800
Sharp (DCT) 1,835,800 18.21 lakh 14,800

MG Hector Plus hybrid

   
Sharp 1,738,80 1,738,800 9,800

MG Hector Plus diesel

   
Style 1,489,800 1,489,800 45,800
Super 1,569,800 1,569,800 4,800
Smart 1,719,800 1,719,800 4,800
Sharp 1,868,800 1,868,800 14,800

The Hector Plus SUV is available with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. While the gasoline unit belts out 141 bhp of power with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine delivers 168 bhp with 350 Nm.

The transmission options include either a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed dual-clutch (DCT) on the petrol and a six-speed manual option on the diesel. There is also a 48-Volt mild-hybrid option available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

(Also read: MG Motor India's retail sales increase by 40% to 2,105 units in July)

The Hector Plus competes with the likes of Toyota Innova MPV. The latter is a more expensive offering and costs in the range of 15.66 lakh to 23.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). MG is also planning to launch the Gloster 7-seat SUV in India soon.

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)