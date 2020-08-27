MG Hector Plus receives a price hike as introductory offer ends

MG Motor India came up with the Hector Plus SUV in India in July and the car was launched at an introductory price of ₹13.49 lakh. Now as the introductory offer ends, the SUV has become dearer by up to ₹45,800. When compared to the regular 5-seat Hector, the difference between both the models has widen to around ₹80,000.

The Hector Plus petrol range (Style MT) now starts at ₹1,373,800 after an increment of ₹24,800. As far as diesel range is concerned, the maximum price increment introduced is of ₹45,800 for the base 'Style'variant, it now starts at ₹1,489,900 instead of ₹14.44 lakh.

Here's the detailed old vs new price description of the Hector Plus SUV:

MG Hector Plus petrol New price Old price Difference Style (MT) ₹ 1,373,800 ₹ 13.49 lakh ₹ 24,800 Smart (DCT) ₹ 1,669,800 ₹ 16.65 lakh ₹ 4,800 Sharp (DCT) ₹ 1,835,800 ₹ 18.21 lakh ₹ 14,800 MG Hector Plus hybrid Sharp ₹ 1,738,80 ₹ 1,738,800 ₹ 9,800 MG Hector Plus diesel Style ₹ 1,489,800 ₹ 1,489,800 ₹ 45,800 Super ₹ 1,569,800 ₹ 1,569,800 ₹ 4,800 Smart ₹ 1,719,800 ₹ 1,719,800 ₹ 4,800 Sharp ₹ 1,868,800 ₹ 1,868,800 ₹ 14,800

The Hector Plus SUV is available with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. While the gasoline unit belts out 141 bhp of power with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine delivers 168 bhp with 350 Nm.

The transmission options include either a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed dual-clutch (DCT) on the petrol and a six-speed manual option on the diesel. There is also a 48-Volt mild-hybrid option available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Hector Plus competes with the likes of Toyota Innova MPV. The latter is a more expensive offering and costs in the range of ₹15.66 lakh to ₹23.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). MG is also planning to launch the Gloster 7-seat SUV in India soon.

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)