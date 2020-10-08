MG Gloster makes India debut, wages price war on Endeavour and Fortuner

MG Gloster has been officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹28.98 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). The massive SUV is the fourth offering from the company here after Hector, ZS EV and Hector Plus and while it has shown off its capabilities on and off the road while promising a connected and comfortable cabin, it is its price point that is likely to be its biggest weapon against established rivals.

Base Gloster has been priced at ₹28.98 lakh which makes it cheaper by around a lakh when compared to the price of the base Endeavour variant. The top variants of both SUVs have a bigger price difference in favour of MG.

Fortuner's base variant may come cheaper by around ₹30,000 but as one goes up in the variant list, Gloster snatches the advantage back. Gloster's top variant - Savvy - is around ₹1.50 lakh cheaper than the 2.8 4x4 AT TRD Limited Edition Fortuner.

Gloster also promises to pack in a whole lot more with several segment first features and some safety features which are completely new to the country. It claims to be India's first Level 1 autonomous premium SUV and gets Assisted Cruise Control, Assisted Braking, Lane Warning System and Assisted Parking facilities.

Under the hood is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine which produces 215 bhp of peak power and has 480 Nm of torque. An eight-speed auto transmission unit comes as standard.

Gloster stands 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width, is 1,875mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,950mm.

Bookings for MG Gloster have been open for a deposit amount of ₹1 lakh.