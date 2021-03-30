MG Cyberster electric sportscar interior teased ahead of March 31 unveiling

Last week MG Motor grabbed everyone's attention by teasing its upcoming electric sportscar MG Cyberster, which is scheduled to be unveiled on March 31. The car looks ready to scorch the tracks with its mean machine look and a high-performance powertrain promising 800 km range on a single charge and acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in three seconds.

Now, the British marquee has teased the interior of the upcoming two-door electric sportscar just ahead of its unveiling. The new set of images give us a glimpse of the cockpit of the car, which looks futuristic, stylish, and sporty at the same time.

Here are the details the MG Cyberster has got inside its cabin.