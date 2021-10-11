MG Astor has been officially launched in India today and there is much that the mid-size SUV has been promising in terms of technology-based features, plush cabin and drive capabilities. Astor is essentially the ZS EV but with two petrol engine options at its heart instead of an electric motor.

And yet, there are more differences promised as the Astor looks to compete against a long list of rivals in the mid-size SUV space.

Astor will have a tough task ahead of itself, not because it isn't a capable player in its own right, but because of a mile-long list of rivals. Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have a dominant position in the segment while Tata Harrier has also been faring well. Then are the newer players like Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun looking at creating some space as well.

What and how does MG Astor promise to mount a challenge and does it have what it takes to find takers?

MG Astor launch event updates:

* MG Astor has been priced from a starting range of ₹9.78 lakh which goes up to ₹16.78 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Read full launch report here.

*MG Motor is aiming to complete 5,000 deliveries of Astor SUV in the calendar year of 2021 due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis. The momentum will continue in 2022.

*Bookings for MG Astor will begin from October 21 and can be done by visiting website or dealerships. However, the SUV will be available for pre-reservation starting today.

*MG Astor will come 27 standard safety features and up to 49 safety features, depending on the variant. These features include Electronic Stability Program, Hill Descent Control, Traction Control system, Hill Hold Control, All four disk brakes, among others.

*MG Motor India is offering a 3+3+3 warranty on the Astor. There is also an annual maintenance package which starts at around ₹16,000.

*Astor will be the fifth launch from MG Motor India since its debut here back in 2019. The company offers Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and the Gloster as well.

*Astor boasts of several cutting-edge drive assistance systems as well as safety highlights. From lane-departure and lane-keep assist to Active Cruise Control and more, the Astor comes loaded to the brim to keep driver and passengers secure.

* MG Astor benefits from a very premium cabin. There are three colour options for the upholstery while the quality of materials and the stitching is top-notch.

The cabin of the Astor is quite plush with ample use of leather and soft-touch plastics.

*MG's biggest fighting weapon has always been how technologically advanced its cars are in terms of features. The Astor is no different and is the first in its segment to offer autonomous level 2 driving technology, digital key technology, a personal Al assistant, among other highlights.

The AI personal assistant inside MG Astor offers a number of greetings and understands commands in hinglish.

*Astor engine options: MG Motor has equipped the Astor with a 110PS/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol and a 140PS/220Nm 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. There is no diesel offering. Transmission duties are handled by either a manual unit, a CVT or an automatic.

*Astor options on offer: MG Astor will be made available in as many as eight trims.